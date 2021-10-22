KeyCorp Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $43.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

