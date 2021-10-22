Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.45.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$36.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

