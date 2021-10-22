B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$9.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5893973 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.