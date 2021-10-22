Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.22.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.