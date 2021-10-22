Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

