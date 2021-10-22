Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after buying an additional 1,120,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

