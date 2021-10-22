Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $34,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMTI opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 million, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 2.30. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 24.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

