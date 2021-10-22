Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells 2,307 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 42.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.