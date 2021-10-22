Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,901 Shares

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $206,438.64.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58.

Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

