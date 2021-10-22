JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $352,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,569 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $767,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $37.31 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.