California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.