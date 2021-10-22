LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

