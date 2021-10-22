Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $142.38 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

