Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.85.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

