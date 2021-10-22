Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NUVB opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.