Spectris’ (SXS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,779 ($49.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,889.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,727.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.