Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 68.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fiverr International by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.