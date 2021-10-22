LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

HUM opened at $460.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.14. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

