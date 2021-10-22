Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $460.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.14. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

