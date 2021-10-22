LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

