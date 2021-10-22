King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

