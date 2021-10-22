2,979 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $245.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.