Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $205,570,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $4,224,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 167.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 42.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,773 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

