Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

TGI opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

