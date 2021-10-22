OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OpGen’s earnings. OpGen posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OpGen will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OpGen.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. OpGen has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

