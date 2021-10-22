CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,959,000 after buying an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,744,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 31.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

