Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.