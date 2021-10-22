Jason E. Dymbort Sells 1,120 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FSLR stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 34.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,346 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.