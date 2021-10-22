Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

