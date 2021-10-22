Morgan Stanley Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $121.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 203,630 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

