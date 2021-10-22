Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

