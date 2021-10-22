Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRIM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PRIM opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 95.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 450,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,350 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 859.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

