VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get VEREIT alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.