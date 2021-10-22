Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 6,980.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 1,753,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

