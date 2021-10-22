Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $353,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

