Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €162.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €149.60 ($176.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €121.53 and a 200-day moving average of €118.84.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

