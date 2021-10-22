Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENEL. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.15 ($10.76).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

