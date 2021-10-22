Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €205.67 ($241.96).

Shares of RI stock opened at €197.80 ($232.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

