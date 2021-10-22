Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

