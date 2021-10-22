Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €87.30 ($102.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of €86.36 and a 200 day moving average of €80.08. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €90.80 ($106.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

