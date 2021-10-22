Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €67.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Befesa in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Befesa in a research note on Monday.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €69.90 ($82.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €67.45 and its 200 day moving average is €63.57. Befesa has a 1 year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.