Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $115.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palomar by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.