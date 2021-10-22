Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon Sells 12,000 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $335,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $315,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00.

OLMA stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

