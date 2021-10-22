Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $1,362,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

Novavax stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.15. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $45,328,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

