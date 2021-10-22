Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Director John D. Shulman Purchases 1,661,807 Shares

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Director John D. Shulman bought 1,661,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

