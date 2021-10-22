Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

BOE stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

