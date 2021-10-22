Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.50 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

