Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $279.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $281.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

