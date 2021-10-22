SEB Equities Lowers Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to Sell

SEB Equities lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

