Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 467.20 ($6.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

