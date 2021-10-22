Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $30,258,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.